Florida driver with disability speaks out after controversial ticket

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman featured in a viral traffic stop video says she is speaking out after being cited for allegedly holding a cellphone while driving, despite telling a deputy she cannot physically do so.

Katie Thomas, who was born without her right hand, was pulled over in Palm Beach County during what has now circulated widely online.

In the video, Thomas can be seen interacting with a deputy after being stopped for suspected cellphone use behind the wheel.

Thomas says she informed the deputy at the scene that she does not have a right hand and could not have been holding a phone in the way described.

According to her account, she demonstrated her condition during the stop, but was still issued a citation.

“I showed him I couldn’t physically do that,” Thomas said in describing the encounter, adding that she was surprised the ticket was still issued.

The case drew attention after the footage spread on social media, prompting discussion about traffic enforcement and disability awareness.

Rather than pursuing legal action, Thomas said she has no plans to sue. Instead, she hopes the situation raises awareness about how people with disabilities can be misinterpreted in similar situations.

Court records show a judge dismissed the citation shortly after it was reviewed.

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