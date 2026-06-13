Strong storms expected in inland areas of Central Florida on Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The rainy season is in full swing across Central Florida, and that pattern is expected to hold steady over the next week with daily rain chances continuing each afternoon and evening.

Moist, unstable air combined with a strong sea breeze circulation will help trigger scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms over the next several days.

As the sea breeze pushes inland, it will act as a focus for storm development, leading to pockets of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and occasional wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph in the strongest storms.

On Saturday, the greatest risk for stronger storm activity will be across inland portions of the region, especially in Lake County, Sumter County, and western Orange County.

These areas will have the best chance to see stronger, more organized storms during the mid-to-late afternoon hours.

Along the coast, a few earlier afternoon showers and storms will still be possible before activity shifts inland.

In addition to the rain and lightning, the heat will remain a key concern.

High humidity will push heat index values into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, with some locations potentially reaching between 98 and 103 degrees as early as late morning.

That combination of heat and humidity will make it feel significantly hotter outside, even before storms develop.

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