Impaired Kissimmee driver led RV pursuit, hit vehicles before crashing into tree, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Kissimmee man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after deputies say he led law enforcement on a dangerous pursuit Friday night while driving an RV under the influence, striking other vehicles and injuring occupants before crashing into a tree.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a white Winnie RV traveling eastbound on Osceola Parkway near Michigan Avenue at approximately 9:14 p.m.

The deputy reported the vehicle was unable to maintain a single lane and was displaying a dangerous and reckless driving pattern that suggested the driver may have been injured, ill, or impaired.

Investigators said the deputy remained behind the RV to help protect other motorists from the ongoing threat to public safety. When a traffic stop was initiated, the driver refused to pull over.

Deputies deployed a tire deflation device, which punctured the RV’s front driver’s-side tire. However, authorities said the driver continued fleeing despite the damaged tire.

The pursuit continued through the area before the RV ultimately crashed into a tree in the front yard of a home on Berkshire Circle in Kissimmee.

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Louis Anthony Robles of Kissimmee, allegedly fled from the RV on foot after the crash but was quickly detained by deputies.

During the investigation, deputies said they located various drugs in Robles’ possession.

Authorities also determined that Robles struck two separate vehicles while fleeing from deputies, causing damage to both vehicles and injuring some of the occupants. Investigators said he failed to stop and left the scene of both crashes.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Robles does not have a valid driver’s license and has accumulated nine prior license suspensions.

His driver’s license has been revoked since 2021. Records show he was designated a habitual traffic offender in October 2021 and again in November 2022, with each designation carrying a five-year revocation period.

Robles was arrested and booked into the Osceola County Jail.

He faces charges including driving while license revoked as a habitual traffic offender, fleeing to elude law enforcement with lights and sirens activated, reckless driving, DUI, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, two counts of DUI property damage, resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Information regarding the conditions of those injured in the crashes has not been released.

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