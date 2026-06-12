Brevard Symphony Orchestra’s free concert with fireworks returns July 4

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Symphony Orchestra will host its “Symphony Under the Stars” event, a free concert featuring fireworks, on July 4, 2026, at 8 pm at Cocoa Riverfront Park.

The concert, presented in partnership with the City of Cocoa, will include fireworks scheduled for 9:15 pm

The event marks the return of a popular community celebration, welcoming all attendees free of charge. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to enjoy the outdoor performance.

Along with the concert, the Brevard Symphony Orchestra is offering a VIP BBQ experience at the Cocoa Civic Center.

The VIP BBQ is scheduled for 6:30 pm, with tickets available at $65 for Brevard Symphony Orchestra subscribers and $80 for non-subscribers.

The VIP BBQ tickets include dinner, dessert, reserved parking, and reserved concert seating. Tickets can be purchased here.

Gregory Buchalter will serve as guest conductor, leading the BSO in patriotic favorites and family-friendly selections. Buchalter currently serves as Music Director and Conductor for both Varna International and Vero Beach Opera.

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