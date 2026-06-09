Deputies: Man shot at, chased fleeing teen ex-girlfriend before causing crash into deputy’s truck

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old is behind bars facing two counts of attempted murder and several other charges for allegedly shooting at his ex-girlfriend and causing a crash along E. Irlo Bronson Highway in Kissimmee.

Investigators said around 11 pm Monday, Christian Andres Rivera’s 17-year-old ex-girlfriend called 911 to report that Rivera was chasing her down 192 and shooting at her car as she tried to escape.

Deputies said that the 17-year-old was a passenger in a white Mitsubishi Lancer driven by her 20-year-old friend.

Video from the air shows the massive law enforcement scene on State Road 192 after deputies said Rivera rammed his car into the victims’ vehicle, causing it to cross into the eastbound lanes of the highway and then hit a deputy truck.

According to Captain Kim Montes with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Rivera and the 17-year-old victim had dated for a few months but recently broke up.

Montes stated the suspect began chasing the victims’ vehicle on Partin Settlement Road and fired multiple shots into the passenger side of the Mitsubishi.

As the victims tried to escape, the driver of the Mitsubishi attempted to travel to the parking lot of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, while the 17-year-old was on the phone with 9-11.

“The victim did exactly what she needed to do. She got on the phone with 911. They tried to stay calm,” Montes said.

But according to deputies, Rivera continued shooting at them and the victims did not feel safe enough to exit their car, instead getting back on State Road 192.

“The 20-year-old driver did a really good job of staying calm and maintaining his driving composure while he was driving to get away from this guy that’s on their tail shooting at them,” said Montes.

According to investigators, Rivera rammed his vehicle into the victims’ car, causing the car to cross into the eastbound lanes of State Road 192 and crash into a deputy truck that was working to stop the suspect.

Video shows how close the crash came to a family-owned landscaping business, with the cars involved stopping just feet from that structure.

After the crash, investigators said the 17-year-old and 20-year-old victims had to be extricated from their crashed car and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies said that the 17-year-old also suffered at least one gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the responding deputy was also hospitalized after the crash on Monday but was released with just a concussion.

Meanwhile, deputies said Rivera, did not stop after the crash, he instead fled to a relative’s home in St. Cloud.

Rivera now faces multiple charges, including 2 counts of attempted murder, discharging a gun from a vehicle, and fleeing and eluding a police officer.

He is scheduled to see a judge for the first time on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

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