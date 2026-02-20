Marion County man arrested after death of 3-year-old girl, deputies say.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County said a man has been arrested after the death of a 3-year-old girl.

Marion County authorities arrested 32-year-old Jeroen Jarrel Coombs on Friday for aggravated child abuse following the death of a 3-year-old Paisley Brown.

Coombs is accused of striking Paisley multiple times while she was in his care.

Jeroen Coombs Coombs is charged with aggravated child abuse in Marion County (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives carried out the arrest following a homicide investigation that began on Thursday.

Deputies originally responded to a home in the 16500 block of NE 44th Avenue after receiving reports that the child was unresponsive.

Paisley was transported by medics to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Marion County homicide investigation Deputies responded to the Citra home on Thursday after receiving a call about an unresponsive child. (WFTV staff)

When deputies first arrived at the residence, they were told that Coombs was the person who harmed the girl.

He was detained at the scene while attempting to leave.

Through witness interviews, detectives learned that Coombs was home alone with the children on the morning of the incident.

Deputies said Coombs told the child’s mother around 10:58 a.m. that Paisley was unresponsive but did not call emergency services.

The 911 call was placed 40 minutes after Coombs learned she was injured.

A juvenile witness told investigators he heard Coombs strike the girl. The witness also disclosed details of prior physical abuse involving Coombs.

Coombs initially claimed the girl was groggy when she woke up that morning.

Investigators confronted him regarding bruising and ligature marks found on the victim.

He eventually told detectives he had bound the child’s hands with a robe tie and her legs with painter’s tape the night before she died. He said he did this to prevent her from reaching into her diaper.

Deputies also said that after dropping the child while she was still bound, Coombs said he struck her multiple times before realizing he “took it too far.”

When asked why he did not call 911, Coombs told detectives he was “scared.”

Coombs was transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

