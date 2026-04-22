TODAY: Sheriff Mina to give update on ‘important’ Orange County case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina is planning to hold a news conference on Wednesday.

Mina is planning to speak around 10:30 a.m. from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials have not said what will be discussed, only that it is related to an “important” case.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the news conference and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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