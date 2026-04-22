Improved conditions bring relief from fire danger in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire weather concerns have drastically improved in Central Florida.

The widespread Red Flag Warning that was issued Tuesday is no longer in effect.

The reduced concerns are due to higher humidity and calmer winds, which help lower wildfire risk.

Our area will be mostly cloudy and warm on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Through the end of the week and into the weekend, temperatures will continue to warm.

Highs will approach 90 by this weekend.

In addition, our rain and storm chances will slowly increase.

Isolated sea breeze showers and lightning storms will be possible on Thursday through the weekend, with our highest rain chance coming on Sunday at 40%.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group