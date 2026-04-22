Flagler County mother denied bond in baby death case after murder charge upgrade

, Fla. — The Flagler County mother accused of watching her baby girl drown, and then burying her in her backyard, will stay in jail until her trial.

We were there when Anne Mae Demegillo bonded out of jail on a manslaughter charge in March.

A month later, that charge was upgraded to first-degree murder.

Her attorney wanted her previous bond reinstated, arguing that nothing has changed with Demegillo besides the upgraded charge. He explained she’s not a flight risk and she’s not a danger to anyone.

He also said she has mental health issues, postpartum depression, and no prior criminal history.

But the judge disagreed, saying the stakes are now much higher.

Prosecutors disagreed, saying the murder charge changes everything.

The Sheriff’s office says Demegillo watched her baby girl drown in the toilet and then put her in a duffel bag in her closet. She then went to perform in a play in New Smyrna Beach and when she got home, she buried the baby girl in the backyard.

When Demegillo was arrested in March, she told detectives she didn’t know she was pregnant. They later found she looked up information about newborn premature babies and the Casey Anthony case.

If Demegillo is found guilty she’s looking at spending the rest of her life in prison. She will be back in court in May or June for another pretrial hearing.

Her attorney Michael Politis announced prominent criminal defense attorney Aaron Delgado would be taking over the case.

They were both in court Tuesday.

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