Deadly crash shuts down stretch of SR-40 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash has shut down a well-traveled road in Marion County.

Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash at State Road 40 and State Road 326 in Silver Springs around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

State troopers have closed SR-40 in both directions in this area.

Drivers can take County Road 314 as an alternate route.

WFTV has reached out to FHP for more details on what led to the crash and how long road closures could last.

Channel 9’s Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring traffic in the area and giving live updates on Eyewitness News This Morning.

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