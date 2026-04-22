Cocoa Beach police identify tourists who died saving child in rip current

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Police have identified two Brevard County visitors who recently drowned while saving a child in the ocean.

Cocoa Beach police say Jason Degray, of Connecticut, and Ebony Mount, of Ohio, were trying to rescue a child in distress on April 14.

Rip current dangers Two tourists recently drowned in Cocoa Beach after getting caught in a rip current. (WFTV staff)

The child survived, but Degray, 42, and Mount, 34, were caught in a rip current and died.

Police and city officials expressed their “deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragic loss.”

Rip current dangers Two tourists recently drowned in Cocoa Beach after getting caught in a rip current. (WFTV staff)

Meantime, there’s another high chance for rip currents in Brevard County through Wednesday night, meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said.

Officials are urging everyone to swim near a lifeguard tower while visiting the beach.

Rip current dangers Two tourists recently drowned in Cocoa Beach after getting caught in a rip current. (WFTV staff)

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