Lifeguard shortage raises safety concerns after 2 drown in Brevard County

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — Beach safety leaders in Brevard County are planning to hold a news conference on Thursday after two people drowned on Tuesday after being swept out by a rip current.

The incident occurred on a stretch of beach without a lifeguard on duty, underscoring the county’s current shortage of nearly 45 lifeguards.

The drownings happened three-quarters of a mile from the nearest lifeguard tower.

Brevard County currently operates just five full-time lifeguard towers along its coastline.

To address the lifeguard shortage, the county is actively recruiting new lifeguards.

Tryouts for lifeguard positions are scheduled for Saturday at 6 a.m. at Rockledge High School’s pool.

Brevard Ocean Rescue encourages interested individuals to contact them directly to sign up for the tryouts.

The National Weather Service reported a high risk of rip currents through Thursday evening.

Officials urge swimmers to stay close to guarded areas.

Safety experts advise those caught in a rip current to float, avoid panicking, swim parallel to the shore and wave for help.

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