Woman accused of killing her newborn baby requests to be let out of jail

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman accused of killing her newborn baby is asking a judge to let her out of jail on bond.

20-year-old Anne Demegillo is asking the judge to reinstate her bond.

The request comes after prosecutors upped her charges to first-degree murder last week.

Attorneys say she has no criminal history and is suffering from post-partum psychosis and depression.

She’s due back in court next week.

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