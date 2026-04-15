Florida approves 90-day sale of winter gas this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida will permit the sale of winter-grade gasoline during the summer months for 90-days, beginning May 1.

This measure aims to potentially lower fuel prices, as winter-grade gas is less expensive to produce.

The emergency order allows gas stations to sell the winter blend for 90 days.

While this could help lower consumer prices in some areas, winter gas is not typically used in warmer months due to concerns about increased pollution.

Winter-grade gasoline contains a higher percentage of ethanol compared to summer blends.

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