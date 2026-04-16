Florida couple rescued after boat drifts away, forced to swim 1.5 miles to buoy

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. — A couple was rescued near Boca Grande after their boat drifted away while they were diving.

They were forced to swim to a buoy more than 1.5 miles offshore and used a small flashlight to signal for help.

The couple began swimming on their backs and fought strong waves after realizing their boat was gone.

Fire crews rescued them after a 911 caller spotted their flashing light in the distance.

The couple believes their anchor failed, which caused their boat to drift away.

After reaching the buoy, they were able to tie a flashlight around themselves and shined it toward other boaters to attract attention.

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