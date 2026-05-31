Temporary traffic split on Boggy Creek Road starting June 1

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County announces that, starting this week, there will be a traffic pattern change on Boggy Creek Road at Narcoossee Road.

Starting Monday, June 1, commuters can expect a new traffic pattern at the intersection as part of the exciting Boggy Creek Road Widening and Improvement Project. The city is working hard to make your commute smoother and more enjoyable.

Traffic will be reconfigured into a split setup, with lanes open on both the north and south sides of the road as crews work in the center median.

Osceola County says that this temporary pattern is expected to remain in place for approximately three weeks.

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