Florida troopers seize more than 2,000 pounds of pot during traffic stop in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers recently seized more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana in Sumter County.

The large discovery, aided by K-9 Lobo, was made in a van traveling on Interstate 75.

A 55-year-old man from West Florida was driving the vehicle and is now facing charges related to the incident.

The seizure amounted to approximately one ton of marijuana.

According to Florida state law, transporting more than 25 pounds of marijuana is a first-degree felony with a mandatory minimum prison sentence of seven years.

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