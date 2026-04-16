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Deputies investigate possible dogfighting case after injured puppy found in Flagler County

Community urged to act as a $5,000 reward is posted in an abandoned puppy case.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Deputies investigate possible dogfighting case after injured puppy found in Florida County
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County are searching for whoever abandoned an injured puppy last week.

Officials said an injured pitbull puppy was found on April 8 in the Shell Bluff Park area of Flagler County.

The rescued dog was transported to East Coast Animal Hospital for treatment.

Deputies suspect the puppy, named Shelly by rescuers, may be a victim of dog fighting and was possibly used as a bait dog.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

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