Deputies investigate possible dogfighting case after injured puppy found in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County are searching for whoever abandoned an injured puppy last week.

Officials said an injured pitbull puppy was found on April 8 in the Shell Bluff Park area of Flagler County.

The rescued dog was transported to East Coast Animal Hospital for treatment.

Deputies suspect the puppy, named Shelly by rescuers, may be a victim of dog fighting and was possibly used as a bait dog.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

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