Sha’Carri Richardson faces court over ‘super speeding’ ticket

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson is scheduled to appear in an Orange County courtroom today, facing charges of “super speeding” after being pulled over for driving 104 miles per hour on State Road 429.

Police footage of her arrest in January showed her “dangerously tailgating” and passing other drivers.

Richardson’s court appearance will be covered live on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4:00 p.m.

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