WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — United States track and field Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested Thursday after deputies say she was clocked driving 104 mph in Winter Garden. The arrest occurred on State Road 429 near Stoneybrook Parkway.

Richardson, a gold medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, was arrested under Florida’s new super speeder law and has bonded out of jail.

Body Cam: Olympic track star arrested for ‘super speeding’ Olympic gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested in Orange County after deputies say she was driving over 100 mph, triggering the 'super speeder' law. (WFTV)

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that Richardson was “dangerously tailgating” other drivers and moving across multiple lanes to pass vehicles. Deputies clocked her speed at 104 mph before she was pulled over near Stoneybrook Parkway.

Richardson, a resident of Clermont, was booked into the Orange County jail following the stop. Jail records indicated she was held on a $500 bond before being released.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group