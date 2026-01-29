Olympic track star arrested for ‘super speeding’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A famed United States track star has been arrested for going fast – on the road.

Orange County deputies say Sha’Carri Richardson, 25, was driving at 104 miles per hour on State Road 429 near Stoneybrook Parkway when she was pulled over and arrested Thursday.

OCSO said she was “dangerously tailgating” and driving across lanes to pass other drivers.

Richardson, of Clermont, was booked into the Orange County jail, where she remained on a $500 bond, the jail’s website showed.

Richardson won gold and silver in the 2024 Olympics in Paris after a drug test result left her unable to compete in Tokyo in 2021.

Florida’s ‘super speeder’ law went into effect in July 2025, allowing law enforcement to take someone to jail if they exceed 100 miles per hour or drive 50 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.

Florida Highway Patrol charged more than 70 drivers in the month after the law took effect.

WFTV has reached out to the jail for additional details about Richardson’s arrest.

