Super speeder law permits jail time for drivers going over 100 mph

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies across Central Florida are sending a clear message: speeding drivers endanger lives.

During Operation Southern Slow Down this week, agencies are collaborating to tackle the rising number of crashes and fatalities caused by excessive speeding. The campaign brings together the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Highway Patrol and law enforcement agencies throughout the Southeast to enforce traffic safety and curb reckless driving.

Only Channel 9 got a behind-the-scenes look by riding along with Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Jonathan Cabral as he patrolled I-4 Express. “Even though the whole thing is 60 miles per hour throughout Orange County,” said Cabral, “a lot of people will use it as a racetrack and go 100 plus.”

While patrolling, Cabral noticed a driver going 85 mph—25 over the speed limit. The driver apologized, claiming he was just following others. Cabral continues, “That’s just showing that you’re not taking any responsibility for your actions,” Cabral said. “So unfortunately, I’m the consequence of your action.” That stop ended with four points on the driver’s license and a $279 fine.

Soon after, Cabral pulled over another driver going 81 mph. “You’re going 81 in a 60. Is there a reason for your speed?” he asked. This time, the driver admitted fault and was respectful. “I dropped the fine down to $129, so I wrote him for nine over, which I do have the power to do,” Cabral explained.

All troopers have discretion, but Florida’s new Super Speeder Law is now in effect. It allows for jail time for drivers caught going 100 miles per hour or more, or 50 miles over the posted speed limit. “What does that look like for you right now?” Alexa asked. “I’m going to enforce it,” Cabral responded.

“It’s different being in the vehicle, going that fast and thinking everything is rainbows and butterflies,” he said. “But then, when you’re sitting in that courtroom and you’re the defendant in a manslaughter case, it’s not so fun now.”

Cabral says the worst crashes he’s responded to in his career all have one thing in common: speed.

For him, every stop matters. “The path that they’re going down, or the behavior that they’re driving in—that’s what’s going to cause a crash,” he said. “And it’s either going to kill them or somebody else.”

