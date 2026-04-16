Jacksonville pastor faces 20 years for PPP fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville pastor has been indicted on federal fraud charges accused of improperly obtaining pandemic relief money through the Paycheck Protection Program, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Federal prosecutors said Marcus Eichelberger, 46, faces four counts of wire fraud tied to Small Business Administration loans issued through the PPP program.

According to the indictment, Eichelberger and another person allegedly submitted fraudulent loan applications between March 2021 and February 2022 for money they were not entitled to receive.

Investigators said the applications falsely claimed the funds would be used to maintain payroll and cover expenses for a business. Prosecutors allege the money was instead kept for personal use.

Authorities said the pair also applied for loan forgiveness, resulting in about $50,000 in losses.

If convicted, Eichelberger faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count.

U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe said the case reflects continued efforts to pursue fraud involving federal relief programs created during the pandemic.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General investigated the case, and prosecutors said it also involved a VA employee.

Federal officials emphasized that an indictment is only a formal charge, and Eichelberger is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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