As ‘Snowbirds’ leave Florida for summer, FPL shares tips to prevent mold damage

ORLANDO, Fla. — People referred to by some as “Snowbirds” in Central Florida are getting ready to head back north for the summer.

In Florida, “Snowbirds” are people, usually retirees or older adults, who live in colder northern states (or Canada) during the summer and fall, then relocate to Florida for the winter to escape the cold weather.

However, when they “fly the coop,” they may leave behind a home full of mold.

Florida Power & Light is putting out new guidelines to prevent that.

They recommend keeping your thermostat at 80 degrees and using a dehumidifier to control the moisture in the air.

FPL officials also recommend turning off some appliances to conserve power.

More information about how to lower the energy use at your home can be found here.

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