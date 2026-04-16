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Orange County deputies respond to possible burglary at troubled Rialto apartments

The Rialto apartment complex is back in the spotlight as deputies probe a possible burglary.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they are investigating a possible burglary at the troubled Rialto apartment complex.

Deputies arrived on the scene before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

This investigation follows the evacuation of more than 350 people from the same apartment complex last month.

The Rialto Apartments were deemed dangerous and unsafe due to structural issues.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies were called to the apartments to investigate suspicious activity.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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