Man dies after car lands in canal in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man died after the car he was driving ended up in a canal early Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2 a.m. along Blackpoint Wildlife Drive near Titusville.

State troopers said the man was driving north in the area of L Pond Drive when he lost control at a curve in the road. Investigators said his sedan began to rotate, causing the car to leave the roadway, overturned, and land in a canal.

Troopers said the car became submerged under water, upside down.

The driver, 25, of Titusville, died at the crash scene; a female passenger, 43, also of Titusville, suffered minor injuries, according to FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

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