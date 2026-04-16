Holy Hill man indicted for attempting to hijack plane at Daytona Beach airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bryan John Parker has been indicted by a federal grand jury for damaging airport facilities and entering an aircraft or airport area in violation of security requirements.

If convicted on all counts, Parker faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison. Parker reportedly drove his Ford Mustang through a closed gate into a restricted zone at Daytona Beach International Airport, heading toward a runway.

According to the original report, he then exited the vehicle, ran on foot, urinated on the taxiway, and pursued taxiing aircraft.

Parker was apprehended by security personnel after attempting to enter the cabin of a running aircraft.

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