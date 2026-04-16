Mills Avenue reopens after fire at Hawkers Asian Street Food

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is monitoring breaking news in the Orlando area regarding a kitchen fire at the restaurant Hawkers Asian Street Food.

The Orlando Fire Department reports that the fire had reached the walls but was put out before firefighters arrived.

Mills Avenue was briefly closed during the cleanup but is now open again.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 for ongoing updates on this developing story. Live coverage resumes at 4 p.m

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