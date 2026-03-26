Video shows arrest of man accused of trying to hijack plane at Daytona Beach airport

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County shared video showing the arrest of a man who is accused of crashing a car into an airport fence and trying to take over an aircraft.

Holly Hill resident Bryan J. Parker, 58, faces an attempted aircraft piracy charge after authorities said he crashed a Mustang through a locked perimeter gate at Daytona Beach International Airport and tried to board an occupied plane Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said Parker was highly intoxicated when he drove onto the airfield and nearly crashed into a taxiing aircraft.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office reported that Parker was detained by airport operations and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University security personnel after a brief chase on the taxiway.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office and the FBI are processing the scene, while Parker remains in custody facing multiple felony counts.

The incident began on Wednesday around 4:23 p.m. when a blue Ford Mustang crashed through a locked perimeter fence gate at the international terminal.

A responding deputy found the gate destroyed and lying on the ground.

Witnesses indicated the vehicle then sped toward the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University section of the airfield.

While on the taxiway, the Mustang nearly struck an occupied Embry-Riddle plane that was taxiing.

Authorities said Parker then exited his vehicle and attempted to enter the occupied aircraft, but was unsuccessful because the plane was locked. He then ran toward other aircraft in the area.

Parker successfully made a brief entry into two other unoccupied airplanes before being intercepted.

An airport operations technician chased Parker, pulled him out of a plane, and briefly detained him on a truck tailgate, deputies said.

According to a report, Parker jumped off the tailgate and attempted to reach another aircraft before he was ultimately apprehended and placed in handcuffs by airport operations and security personnel.

Parker reportedly told investigators he was intoxicated on both alcohol and drugs.

He claimed that he had no memory of the events that led to the incident on the airfield.

Following the arrest, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Domestic Security Unit and the FBI arrived at the scene to assist with the investigation.

Parker faces a long list of state charges, including attempted aircraft piracy, burglary of a conveyance, felony trespass at an airport, and criminal mischief.

He was also charged with exposure of a sexual organ, DUI property damage, and refusal to submit to testing.

Despite the breach and subsequent investigation, airport operations continued throughout the afternoon without disruption.

Parker was booked into the Volusia County jail following the incident.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group