Fatal shooting incident under investigation at Daytona Beach park, according to police

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred during the early morning hours of May 31, 2026, at Derbyshire Park. The incident resulted in one fatality and two individuals seeking treatment at a local hospital.

Officers responded to a local hospital after receiving reports of a patient suffering from a gunshot wound. During the investigation, officers determined the shooting had occurred at Derbyshire Park.

DBPD discovered that an adult male and an adult female had met and parked together at the park when they were approached by a male they did not know. A disagreement then occurred between the individuals, during which the unknown individual allegedly brandished a firearm.

The male victim obtained his own firearm and demanded that the individual leave the area. The individual began walking away before turning and firing multiple rounds, striking the male victim. The male victim returned fire, striking the individual.

Following the exchange of gunfire, the injured male and female drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment. Responding officers located the other involved party, deceased at Derbyshire Park.

Investigators have identified all parties involved. At this time, the motive for the encounter remains unclear, and authorities state there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

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