Founder of special needs charity sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing autistic child

DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man accused of using his charity organization to sexually abuse vulnerable children will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

In March, a federal jury found 62-year-old James Bernard Grover guilty of coercing and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

On Thursday, Judge Carlos E. Mendoza sentenced Grover to life in prison for the crime.

According to the FBI, Grover targeted young boys from 2010 to 2024.

Multiple victims detailed a disturbing pattern of abuse, with four juvenile victims testifying against Grover during the trial.

All of the victims had special needs, and several of the victims volunteered with Grover’s now-defunct organization, the Special Needs Advocacy Program, which was based at the Seminole Town Center Mall.

Prosecutors say Grover gave gifts to his victims as a reward for volunteering.

Grover also took at least two victims on Carnival Cruises where prosecutors said sexual abuse occurred.

During the hearing Thursday, five people delivered victim impact statements, telling judge Mendoza that Grover’s victims were traumatized for life.

Many victims expressed having nightly nightmares, feeling shame, and having a long healing journey ahead.

One victim’s mother also stated her son has since dealt with suicidal ideations and that the family has spent more than $95,000 on medical bills to heal from trauma.

Family and friends of the victims rejoiced when the judge announced the life sentence.

“I feel like my faith is restored a little bit in the justice system, and I really appreciate the judge’s words. I’m proud of the victims who spoke and showed up to have their voices heard,” said Alison Polly, who provided a victim statement on behalf of a minor who was in her care and eventually opened up about the abuse.

As the judge announced his decision, he expressed thanks for the attorneys on both sides who handled the sensitive case.

Judge Mendoza told the victims they were not at fault, asked them to “please consider abandoning shame,” and told them he hoped they would go forward and flourish.

Meanwhile, the judge had harsh words for Grover, who during the trial admitted to sending sexually explicit messages that the judge described as “indefensible.”

He also said Grover chose to testify during trial, but the judge called his testimony and explanations “inadequate.”

The judge told the court it is difficult to rationalize how someone viewed as a “pillar” in the special needs community could also, “mask a monster.”

At the end of the hearing, Grover was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals. He requested to serve his life sentence in Milan, Michigan.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group