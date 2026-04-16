Charges dropped against man punched in head in viral video

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Prosecutors in Volusia County have dropped several charges against a Tennessee man who was punched by a Daytona Beach police officer while handcuffed – an action that drew condemnation from political leaders when the video circulated on social media.

According to bodycam video released by police, David Anderson was approached by officer Joel Llinas as he was walking around with an open container. Llinas asked Anderson to pour the container out, and Anderson tossed the cork toward Llinas.

During the scuffle afterward, Llinas claimed Anderson bit him. Llinas was then seen striking the handcuffed man in the head several times.

Anderson’s brother was also charged in connection to the incident, and that charge was dismissed as well.

The filings by prosecutors noted that they believed the arrests of the two men were sufficient punishment.

An internal investigation into Llinas, who has been in trouble for use of force before, is ongoing.

WFTV reached out to Anderson by text message to see if he had any comment about his case.

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