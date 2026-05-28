Orlando’s Griffin Park set for $71.5M transformation with new federal funding

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s first public housing community, Griffin Park, is one step closer to a complete overhaul following a recent allocation of federal funding.

The Orlando Housing Authority received $2.6 million to help with housing projects, including the significant redevelopment of Griffin Park.

The comprehensive project for Griffin Park carries an estimated total cost of $71.5 million.

Construction plans for the site feature four apartment-style buildings designated for families and seniors, along with the addition of a new grocery store.

This extensive redevelopment aims to address the housing needs of more than 10,000 families in public housing.

The $2.6 million in federal funding supports various housing initiatives for the Orlando Housing Authority.

The Griffin Park overhaul is a key component of these efforts, modernizing Orlando’s initial public housing community.

Officials indicate the large-scale project is necessary to meet the demand for public housing among many families.

Part of the new Griffin Park development is slated for completion in late 2029.

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