New video shows Daytona Beach officer punching handcuffed man

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department has released new body camera footage from the night an officer was caught on camera punching a man in handcuffs.

We broke this story last Friday on Eyewitness News at Noon.

The video is about an hour and a half long, and it shows what happened from three different officers’ cameras. The video the chief released last Friday was edited to only show the interaction between the officer and the suspect.

Police said Officer Joel Llinas is on top of David Anderson in the video, but two other officers also responded. A view from one of their cameras shows an exchange with Anderson, where Anderson questions the police about pulling someone over.

That officer gets back in his patrol car, but moments later can be seen putting it in park and rushing to help Llinas.

We showed you Llinas’s body camera on Friday. You hear him ask Andersson to pour out a bottle of alcohol, and Anderson refuses and tells Llinas to do it himself.

After Llinas does, you can see Anderson throwing a cork toward Llinas. He’s then placed in handcuffs but continues to call Llinas names.

Llinas eventually stands Anderson up and tells him he’s under arrest.

From there, they end up back on the ground, and Anderson can be seen grabbing the officer’s hand. That’s when Anderson starts hitting him.

The other officer intervenes but steps away to handle a man who identifies himself as Anderson’s brother.

Eventually, that officer and another can be seen placing him in handcuffs as well.

In audio from Officer Llinas’s camera, he can be heard telling someone on the phone that Anderson bit him when he was trying to arrest him.

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