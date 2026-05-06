Central Florida braces for mid-90s heat, potential record highs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s Thursday, with the potential for record highs at most sites except Orlando.

Because of the early-season heat, much of Central Florida is under a “Moderate Heat Risk” for Thursday afternoon.

Forecasters also note a small area of “Major Heat Risk” has been added around metro Orlando. That means extra precautions may be needed, including staying hydrated, taking frequent breaks, seeking shade, and never leaving children or pets in cars.

If the area of higher risk expands in Wednesday’s update, a Weather Alert Day could be issued for Thursday. For now, officials say the heat index is not expected to be significantly higher, but Channel 9 will continue to monitor conditions.

Channel 9 will be provided as conditions change.

Weather 5/5/2026

Weather 5/5/2026

Weather 5/5/2026

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group