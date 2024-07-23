‘Foxes in The Hen House’: Gatorland rescues 3 red foxes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gatorland’s global conservation program rescued three red fox siblings from the fur trade.

The theme park, known as the “alligator capital of the world,” continued its animal conservation mission.

Gatorland gave a forever home to the foxes, who were all one-and-a-half years old.

They worked with the Save A Fox Rescue sanctuary in Minnesota, which rescued 500 foxes from a fur farm.

Lakota, Nova and Cha’Tima can now experience grass and a place to run for the first time.

“We did not hesitate when Save A Fox Rescue contacted us to see if we would adopt this family of foxes,” said Mark McHugh, President & CEO of Gatorland. “Among all the animals we have rescued in 75 years, we have never had an opportunity to adopt foxes.”

Red foxes are native to Florida. They usually live in wooded areas and are more active at night.

In Florida, citizens can’t own a fox without a proper permit and facility and can’t feed or touch a fox in the wild.

But now, people can see the foxes in their new permanent home.

“We want everyone to come and see them in the brand-new habitat we custom built especially for them, which we have humorously named Foxes in The Hen House,” McHugh said.

