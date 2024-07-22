Lake County Animal Services is at full capacity

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Dogs of all ages and sizes currently call Lake County Animal Services home.

Channel 9 has been informing you that shelters all over Central Florida are experiencing a surge in animals.

Officials with Lake County Animal Services say their shelter has reached critical capacity.

Read: Frozen treats, cold showers and lots of ice; Florida zoo works to protect animals from summer heat

The shelter took in more than 100 dogs in the last two weeks.

The animal shelter said there are more than 200 dogs at that facility.

That’s the highest number since the week following Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Read: ‘Christmas in July’: Orange County Animal Services is over capacity, waives adoption fees

Whitney Boylston, director of animal services in Lake County, said, “Our crisis is your opportunity. We have an amazing variety of pets. We have puppies and young dogs; we have sweet seniors looking for a home.”

Click here to see what pets are available at the shelter.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group