Winter Park firm invests millions in property, plans heated pool and pickleball court

Garber Communities — which has made significant upgrades to Canoe Creek RV Resort in St. Cloud since buying the 10-acre, residential property two years ago — has more improvements on tap.

The Winter Park-based company on May 6 announced plans to add a heated pool, pickleball court and exercise room. Attempts by Orlando Business Journal to reach Garber for further details were unsuccessful.

Lamont Garber, president and CEO of Garber Communities, bought the property that offers affordable housing options for seniors from Thomas E. Scheidt for $3.66 million in May 2023, according to Osceola County records.

