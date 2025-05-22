Here’s what to know about parking for Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla — Epic Universe has its own parking lot right next to the theme park. It’s a different location than the parking garages for Universal CityWalk and the other Universal parks.

Epic Universe’s address is 1001 Epic Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819.

The parking costs are:

Cars and motorcycles - $32

Prime parking - $50

Prime with electric vehicle parking - $50 plus charging fees

Bus/RV parking - $42

Universal Orlando passholders get free or discounted parking depending on the type of pass they hold.

Epic Universe is south and a little west of downtown Orlando. It’s northwest of Kissimmee.

Once on Interstate 4 westbound from downtown Orlando, it’s about three miles to the Kirkman Road/International Drive exit.

The exit is on the righthand side. But as you exit, you need to stay in the left two lanes to go south on Kirkman Road. From there, it’s about two miles before you’re near the park.

About a mile from the park, you’ll start seeing signs for Universal properties, including Epic Universe. You will pass the new Universal Helios Grand Hotel. It will be on the left side of the road. Signs will direct you to the left onto a raised ramp. The rest of traffic will stay on the lower level.

Once you pass the bus parking area, you will follow the signs and make a left at the next traffic light. That road brings you to a row of booths where you can pay to park.

When the Action 9 team checked it out, there was plenty of parking, and the Universal team members were great at directing them where to park and how to get to the park. It was about a five- to seven-minute walk from their standard parking spaces.

Action 9 found following the GPS to the address and then following the marked signs made the process easy.

Do you have a consumer complaint or need help from Jeff Deal and Action 9? Click the banner below to submit a tip.

©2025 Cox Media Group