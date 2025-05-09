Potential thunderstorm watch for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A severe thunderstorm watch may be issued shortly for Central Florida, as our sea breezes will have more instability to work with through mid-evening tonight. I expect us to get active from 5 p.m. until around 9 p.m.

Our Weather Alert Day continues for heavy to a few severe storms this evening, which we’re focused on now. The weekend remains a Weather Alert Day toss-up as we may not have quite the same severe risk as today, but if the threat changes and goes higher, we’ll add additional Weather Alert Days as needed.

Monday continues to be our highest overall probability for impactful weather, especially heavy rain, and possible severe storms as a front moves in, bringing our wet season preview to a halt. I’ve also added Monday to our 7-day as an alert day.

