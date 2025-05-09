FWC confirms first fatal Florida black bear attack

, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has concluded its initial investigation into what is now confirmed be the first fatal black bear attack in the state.

The investigation into the death of 89-year-old Robert Markel began on May 5, when a possible wildlife attack was reported in the Jerome area of Collier County. Family members reported Markel missing from his home, with signs of recent disturbances that could have been caused by a bear around the property, FWC said.

Markel’s remains were found approximately 100 yards from his home, near the remains of his dog. Investigators say there was evidence of a physical encounter with a bear.

By the next day, FWC officials killed three bears - weighing 207, 263 and 434 pounds - to determine if any of them had killed Markel.

FWC says an attempt to trap a fourth bear was unsuccessful.

Necropsy results revealed that partial remains of Markel were inside the 263-pound male bear. That bear’s DNA was also present on Markel’s remains, inside his home and on the dog’s body.

The only bear DNA found at the scene matched the three bears lethally taken, FWC said.

All three bears killed tested negative for rabies.

“We want to thank the family for their cooperation as they navigate this challenging time, and our thoughts remain with them,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto. “I am proud of our staff’s professional response and support for the family as they faced an unfathomable event this week.”

FWC said it is rare for wild black bears to injure people in Florida, although people have been bitten and scratched by bears, most often when there are cubs, food sources or dogs present.

Officials say the investigation will remain open until all testing is completed and the results have been thoroughly reviewed.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group