DNA testing to determine if bears killed by Florida officials were from deadly attack

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is continuing to investigate a deadly bear attack.

Officials say an 89-year-old man and his dog were mauled to death by a bear in Collier County Monday morning.

Wildlife agents say they tracked down and killed three bears.

DNA samples have been sent to the University of Florida laboratories for testing to see if any of those bears are the ones from the attack.

This was one of two deadly wildlife attacks in the state this week. A woman was killed by an alligator while canoeing at Lake Kissimmee State Park Tuesday.

