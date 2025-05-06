Kayaker involved in alligator attack at Lake Kissimmee State Park

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said two kayakers were involved in an alligator attack on Tuesday afternoon at Lake Kissimmee State Park.

The Sheriff’s Office said they received a call at 4:05 p.m. to assist the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission regarding an alligator attack.

Deputies said the incident happened while two people were kayaking on the lake, which lies between Polk and Osceola counties.

The condition of the attacked kayaker has not yet been released.

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

