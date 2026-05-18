‘Miracle’ plane crash: cause of plane splashdown off FL coast may never be known

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Since the invention of flight, history has been littered with aviation mysteries. Crashes disappearances and other incidents that were never given a proper closure or the satisfaction of certainty.

Aviation analysts believe last week’s crash off the Florida coast, in which 11 people were rescued and one survivor was booked on federal charges, will join those ranks.

No agency appears to be actively investigating why the plane went down last Tuesday. The crash could be claimed by three different countries for different reasons, but its location in international waters is being cited as a deterrent by all.

International rules dictate that the first agency on scene – the US military – would take the lead on the investigation. However, the Federal Aviation Authority, which analyzes plane crashes, said it is not investigating because it didn’t happen in US territory and the plane wasn’t registered in the states.

The plane was registered in Panama, which is investigating the aircraft’s maintenance records. However, authorities there are drawing a line at that, saying the plane hasn’t been spotted in the country in over a year.

“We reiterate our commitment to transparency and aviation safety, guaranteeing that appropriate administrative and legal actions will be taken based on the findings of our internal audits,” the country’s statement said.

The Bahamian equivalent to the FAA, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority, initially said it was investigating since the plane took off from and was destined for one of its islands.

However, local outlets are reporting that the AAIA has since backed off an investigation because of the crash location in international waters.

“I don’t think anybody’s really going to take a look at it, even the aircraft manufacturer, unless somebody sues the company,” retired pilot Rich Owen said.

Owen, who has flown the model of Beechcraft that crashed, said it was a reliable workhorse plane. He said he’d never heard of both engines quitting, surmising that it was a fueling issue rather than an aircraft issue.

Little is known about the pilot, who did not respond to WFTV’s interview request Monday. Panama does not disclose who owns planes registered in the country, which makes finding information about the plane difficult.

More is known about one of its passengers: Jonathan Eric Gardiner, who is accused of expanding his cocaine trafficking ring since his last stint in federal prison.

Gardiner’s attorney said he plans to plead not guilty. He’s due in court on Thursday.

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