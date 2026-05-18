Pelicans hire former Magic head man Mosley as new head coach

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The New Orleans Pelicans have hired former Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley as their next head coach.

Mosley reportedly signed a five-year deal with the Pelicans.

The Magic fired Mosley on May 4 and New Orleans made the hire exactly two weeks later. Mosley led Orlando to three straight playoff appearances, but three straight first round exits and was fired one day after losing to Detroit in Game 7.

Mosley finished with a 189-221 record record in five seasons in Orlando.

The #Pelicans have named Jamahl Mosley as the team’s new head coach, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars announced today 👏 pic.twitter.com/RRIhoR5lfd — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) May 18, 2026

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group