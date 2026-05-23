Disney stunt performer returns to work after runaway boulder incident

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Disney cast member injured during a stunt mishap at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has resumed work after a viral incident that amazed audiences and led colleagues to call him a hero.

During the long-running Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, a 400-pound boulder prop unexpectedly veered off course. Video footage captured veteran performer Robert Herrick reacting quickly, stepping into the boulder’s path to protect the audience from harm.

Herrick, with more than thirty years of experience, suffered serious injuries such as vertebral fractures during the incident. Although he later used a neck brace, he focused on preventing the runaway prop from reaching the audience.

Now, in a development welcomed by fans and colleagues alike, Herrick has officially returned to work. He was back in the show this week and performed again in the stunt spectacle on Friday, marking a swift return to the stage he has called his second home.

0 of 7 Disney Stunt Performer Robert Herrick Returns to Stage After Runaway Boulder Incident Disney cast member Robert Herrick has returned to the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios after a runaway 400-pound boulder prop injured him during a performance. Herrick, who was praised for stepping in to protect audience members during the incident, is now back on stage as the show continues with safety adjustments and the boulder prop still temporarily removed. Disney Stunt Performer Robert Herrick Returns to Stage After Runaway Boulder Incident Disney cast member Robert Herrick has returned to the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios after a runaway 400-pound boulder prop injured him during a performance. Herrick, who was praised for stepping in to protect audience members during the incident, is now back on stage as the show continues with safety adjustments and the boulder prop still temporarily removed. Disney Stunt Performer Robert Herrick Returns to Stage After Runaway Boulder Incident Disney cast member Robert Herrick has returned to the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios after a runaway 400-pound boulder prop injured him during a performance. Herrick, who was praised for stepping in to protect audience members during the incident, is now back on stage as the show continues with safety adjustments and the boulder prop still temporarily removed. Disney Stunt Performer Robert Herrick Returns to Stage After Runaway Boulder Incident Disney cast member Robert Herrick has returned to the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios after a runaway 400-pound boulder prop injured him during a performance. Herrick, who was praised for stepping in to protect audience members during the incident, is now back on stage as the show continues with safety adjustments and the boulder prop still temporarily removed. Disney Stunt Performer Robert Herrick Returns to Stage After Runaway Boulder Incident Disney cast member Robert Herrick has returned to the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios after a runaway 400-pound boulder prop injured him during a performance. Herrick, who was praised for stepping in to protect audience members during the incident, is now back on stage as the show continues with safety adjustments and the boulder prop still temporarily removed. Disney Stunt Performer Robert Herrick Returns to Stage After Runaway Boulder Incident Disney cast member Robert Herrick has returned to the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios after a runaway 400-pound boulder prop injured him during a performance. Herrick, who was praised for stepping in to protect audience members during the incident, is now back on stage as the show continues with safety adjustments and the boulder prop still temporarily removed.

To celebrate his comeback, fellow cast members created a sign reading: “Welcome back Robert! The boulder didn’t stop you.” Another message called him “an inspiration to us all.”

Notably, the famous boulder prop involved in the incident has not yet been brought back to the show, as the stunt sequence adjustments are still in effect due to the malfunction.

Only on 9: Disney World performer describes moment he stopped runaway 400lb boulder to protect crowd

For Herrick, the return seems to focus less on headlines and more on routine. Having spent decades in the role, he has regularly described the production as a family and mentioned how much he missed his fellow cast members and the live audience.

Although many online have called him a hero, Herrick consistently minimizes this label, attributing his actions to experience, timing, and prioritizing audience safety rather than any intentional act of bravery.

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