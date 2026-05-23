New arrest in deadly I-4 triple hit-and-run after charges dropped against former suspect

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A recent arrest has occurred in the fatal Interstate 4 hit-and-run crash that resulted in three deaths near DeBary, after prosecutors dropped all charges against the initial suspect.

Authorities reported that Alisa Lee Montalvo was apprehended on Thursday night and is now charged with nine criminal offenses connected to the October accident. These charges include three counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Montalvo is also charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, and tampering with physical evidence. Her total bond has been set at $1.1 million.

The arrest occurred after all charges were officially dropped against Lindsey Isaacs, who was previously accused by the Florida Highway Patrol of causing the multi-vehicle crash on I-4.

Court records showed prosecutors filed a “no information” notice in Isaacs’ case, meaning the State Attorney’s Office declined to move forward with prosecution based on the evidence available at the time.

Investigators originally alleged that the crash began when a Dodge Durango sideswiped another vehicle, triggering a chain-reaction collision involving several vehicles and a motorcycle.

Three individuals died in the crash: Flagler County Deputy Administrator Jorge Salinas, his wife, and a motorcyclist.

Isaacs initially faced multiple felony charges, including vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal crash. She was arrested and later released on bond after being held without bond initially.

The Florida Highway Patrol has continued investigating the crash in the months since the incident, leading to the new arrest announced this week.

Authorities have not yet released additional details explaining what new evidence led investigators to charge Montalvo instead of Isaacs.

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