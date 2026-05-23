SpaceX targets first flight of next-generation Starship

, Fla. — SpaceX is preparing to launch its twelfth Starship flight test on Friday from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, marking the first flight of its next-generation Starship Version 3.

The launch comes after a scrubbed attempt on Thursday. SpaceX says the hydraulic pin holding the tower arm in place didn’t retract. The problem was resolved, and improved weather conditions are helping clear the way for liftoff during a 90-minute window opening at 6:30 p.m. ET.

“This is really a do-or-die mission,” said Dr. Ken Kremer of Space UpClose. “It’s very much a new rocket. The upper and lower stages—the Super Heavy booster and Starship upper stage—are extensively redesigned.”

The upgraded system features new engines, avionics, software, and a redesigned launch pad as SpaceX works toward a fully reusable rocket architecture.

The booster will attempt a full ascent profile, stage separation, boostback burn, and a controlled offshore landing in the Gulf of America. It will not return to Starbase for a catch attempt, reflecting the redesigned vehicle’s early-flight status.

The Starship upper stage will carry out a series of in-space and reentry experiments. These include deploying 20 Starlink simulator satellites and two modified test satellites designed to evaluate next-generation Starlink V3 hardware.

The mission will also include a Raptor engine relight in space and heat shield testing using a deliberately removed tile and additional painted tiles intended to simulate damage and provide imaging targets.

Further experiments will stress-test the vehicle’s rear flaps and include a dynamic banking maneuver intended to mimic future return trajectories to Starbase.

NASA has a special interest in Starship development. A version of the vehicle is expected to play a key role in future Artemis lunar missions later this decade.

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