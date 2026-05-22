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Man found wounded near Old Cheney Highway in Orange County

A man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center after deputies said he was found with a gunshot wound near Old Cheney Highway.

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Man shot near Old Cheney Highway in Orange County A man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center after deputies said he was found with a gunshot wound near Old Cheney Highway.
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a call near Old Cheney Highway after a man was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to witnesses.

According to a sheriff’s deputy at the scene, people at the property flagged down a deputy after discovering the injured man on the property.

The victim was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment. His condition has not been released at this time.

Few details have been released as the investigation remains active.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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