Man found wounded near Old Cheney Highway in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a call near Old Cheney Highway after a man was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to witnesses.

According to a sheriff’s deputy at the scene, people at the property flagged down a deputy after discovering the injured man on the property.

The victim was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment. His condition has not been released at this time.

Few details have been released as the investigation remains active.

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