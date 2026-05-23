Moisture builds for rainy holiday weekend with highs in the 90s

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday featured lower coverage of rain and storms, but more moisture is on the way for the holiday weekend.

It will be a quiet evening and overnight, with partly cloudy skies and morning lows in the mid 70s.

Higher rain and storm chances arrive starting Saturday, as moisture builds across the area. The best chance for activity will be in the PM hours, with highs in the low 90s.

The elevated rain and storm chances continue into Sunday. Once again, the activity will develop in the afternoon and evening hours, with highs in the upper 80s.

Some slightly drier air arrives for Memorial Day, lowering storm chances somewhat. Scattered activity is still expected, with highs for the holiday in the low 90s.

The scattered storms threat continues into the middle of next week, with some areas staying dry. Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday will hold in the low 90s.

There is increasing confidence that deep tropical moisture will arrive for the back end of next week. This will lead to much higher rain chances and kick the rainy season into high gear.

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